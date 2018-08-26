Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $135.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

