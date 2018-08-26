Intrust Bank NA Sells 841 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,447,000 after purchasing an additional 526,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

