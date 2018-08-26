Intrepid Potash (IPI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News headlines about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5218248814891 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

IPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 496,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.47. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 20,047 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $93,619.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,894.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,546. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

