International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

ISCA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $30,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 5.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,937,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corp Class A Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

