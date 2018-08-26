Intel (INTC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

