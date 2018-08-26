Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,919,000 after purchasing an additional 891,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,182,000 after purchasing an additional 525,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,833 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $264.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.15 and a 1 year high of $264.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

