Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $4.27 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stock

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,429,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,278,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,506,000 after buying an additional 155,318 shares in the last quarter. Yale University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 36,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,572,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

