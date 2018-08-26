Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,809.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,797,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,363 shares of company stock worth $3,656,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter valued at $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 715,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,980. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Integrated Device Technology has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

