Inspirit Energy (INSP) Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 13,833,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. Its mCHP product is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as electrical output.

