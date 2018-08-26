Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) CFO Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 854.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

