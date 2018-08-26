Insider Selling: Pool Co. (POOL) Insider Sells $2,109,640.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) insider Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,109,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,295,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pool stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $163.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

