Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) Insider Sells £49,200 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Alan Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.29), for a total value of £49,200 ($62,891.47).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 480.60 ($6.14) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.11).

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.78) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525.63 ($6.72).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

