Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Director Sells $350,980.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gretchen W. Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 21st, Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55.
Shares of BAH stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,597,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,881.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
