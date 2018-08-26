Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Director Sells $350,980.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gretchen W. Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,597,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,881.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

