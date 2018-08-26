Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

