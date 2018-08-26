Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MPB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.