Insider Buying: Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Insider Purchases C$378,000.00 in Stock

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider Ron Joyce bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

TSE JE opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

