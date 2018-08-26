Insider Buying: Big Rock Brewery Inc (BR) Director Acquires C$34,036.00 in Stock

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) Director Michael G. Kohut bought 6,700 shares of Big Rock Brewery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,036.00.

Big Rock Brewery stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.24. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903. Big Rock Brewery Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.53 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

