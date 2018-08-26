Infosys Ltd (INFY) Holdings Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 23.22%. equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

