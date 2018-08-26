ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (IMUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,247 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 2,359,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

