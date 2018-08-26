IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bilibili by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,258,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,067 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $36,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $20,866,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $17,916,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bilibili from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $10.91 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $136.48 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

