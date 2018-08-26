I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) will announce sales of $12.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. I.D. Systems reported sales of $11.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year sales of $52.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $52.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $58.58 million to $61.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of IDSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In related news, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $47,617.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 164,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDSY. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in I.D. Systems by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,081,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in I.D. Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in I.D. Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in I.D. Systems by 68.8% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of I.D. Systems in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

