Hyper Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Hyper Pay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Pay has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00264299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035077 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010902 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.