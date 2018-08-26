Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DEx.top and Mercatox. In the last week, Hydro has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $7,221.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00259221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034688 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,708,026,130 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinEx, Token Store, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.