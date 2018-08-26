Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.89. 176,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,851. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.