HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0002 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $35,192.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.02130953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00571439 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041689 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00024333 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011139 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,293,002,500 coins and its circulating supply is 52,650,758,177 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bleutrade and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

