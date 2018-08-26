Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will post $535.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.70 million to $540.00 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $532.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 303,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.47. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 71.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.