Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $60,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:HPT opened at $28.88 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

HPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.