Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

