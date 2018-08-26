Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 12.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 21.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $77.11 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

