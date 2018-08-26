Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.38% of Herc worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 273,404 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $13,260,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,745,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $4,470,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

