Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $58.44 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

