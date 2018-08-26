Henry R. Kaestner Sells 19,199 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 19,199 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $864,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $849.93 million and a PE ratio of 107.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 99,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

