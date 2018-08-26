Henry Boot (BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LON BOOT opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.59) on Friday. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.53).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.21%.

In other news, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76), for a total value of £29,400 ($37,581.49). Also, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £21,545.94 ($27,541.79).

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.