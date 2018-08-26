Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8,098.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -223.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Stephens upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $57.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

