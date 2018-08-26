HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.53 ($63.10).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €50.45 ($57.33) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €39.08 ($44.41) and a 12 month high of €59.10 ($67.16).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

