Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

Media stories about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0548400055099 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Helios Advantage Income Fund

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

