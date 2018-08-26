Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

HSII stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 567.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

