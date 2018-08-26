Head-To-Head Survey: RPC (RES) versus Select Energy Services (WTTR)

RPC (NYSE: WTTR) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Select Energy Services does not pay a dividend. RPC pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPC has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

33.2% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC and Select Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.60 billion 1.95 $162.51 million $0.66 21.97 Select Energy Services $692.49 million 1.98 -$16.81 million $0.80 16.04

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Select Energy Services. Select Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPC and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 14 3 0 2.11 Select Energy Services 0 2 9 0 2.82

RPC currently has a consensus target price of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. Select Energy Services has a consensus target price of $18.95, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Select Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than RPC.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 12.60% 23.23% 18.07% Select Energy Services 1.58% 3.53% 2.76%

Risk & Volatility

RPC has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats RPC on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

