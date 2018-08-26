Head-To-Head Survey: Dover Motorsports (DVD) and Virtra (VTSI)

Virtra (NYSE: DVD) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Virtra has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Virtra does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtra and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtra $15.65 million 2.53 $2.05 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.69 $8.42 million $0.10 21.50

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Virtra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virtra and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virtra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Virtra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtra is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Virtra and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 23.67% 7.83% 5.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Virtra on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

