Head-To-Head Survey: China Yuchai International (CYD) & ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY)

China Yuchai International (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Yuchai International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ELECTRICITE DE/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

China Yuchai International presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given China Yuchai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than ELECTRICITE DE/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International 5.90% 27.31% 14.27% ELECTRICITE DE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Yuchai International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Yuchai International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.32 $150.71 million $3.09 6.34 ELECTRICITE DE/ADR $78.71 billion 0.59 $3.59 billion $0.24 13.29

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International. China Yuchai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELECTRICITE DE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats ELECTRICITE DE/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. China Yuchai International Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution networks; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of March 10, 2018, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

