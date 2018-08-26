Head-To-Head Survey: Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) versus CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CASI) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.07%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,015.11 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.43 CASI Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 12,711.41 -$10.77 million ($0.18) -40.78

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group -10,133.88% -47.52% -44.44% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.40% -28.43%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma; MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It also offers a portfolio of 25 U.S. food and drug administration-approved abbreviated new drug applications and 1 abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

