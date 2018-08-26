Head-To-Head Review: Horiba (HRIBF) & HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Horiba (NASDAQ: HTGM) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Horiba has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horiba and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.49%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Horiba.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -81.10% -132.67% -47.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horiba and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.87 N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million 6.53 -$18.96 million ($1.79) -1.89

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Summary

Horiba beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, emission analyzers, driveline test systems, engine and brake test systems, and drive recorders to the automotive, heavy-duty on/off-road, lawn and garden, marine, aerospace, locomotive, and recreational and utility vehicles. The company's Process & Environmental segment provides air pollution analyzers, stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis treatment and measurement systems, and environmental radiation monitors. Its HORIBA Medical segment designs, develops, and distributes diagnostic systems, such as hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, and hybrid analyzers, as well as offers peri-analytical services for patients, doctors, private laboratories, clinics, and university hospitals. The company's Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, pressure controllers, liquid source vaporization systems, plasma emission controllers, vacuum/gas monitors, gas generators, chemical concentration monitors, in-line pH monitors, ultra-pure water monitors, particle detection systems, plasma process monitors, and automatic refill systems to the semiconductor, FPD manufacturing process, and a range of other manufacturing processes. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers biomolecular analysis, molecular and microanalysis, surface and thin films characterization, particle characterization, elemental analysis, forensics, custom spectroscopy solutions, and spectroscopy and imaging products and services. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF mutation assay; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; master collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

