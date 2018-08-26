Head-To-Head Review: First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.31 billion 2.85 -$316.00 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 0.41% 4.39% 2.09% Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Fission Uranium does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 2 1 2.67 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

