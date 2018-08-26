Head-To-Head Contrast: HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY) versus Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

HENDERSON Ld De/S (NASDAQ: BPY) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get HENDERSON Ld De/S alerts:

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners 35.05% 4.97% 2.07%

HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 7.21 $3.90 billion $0.57 9.02 Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.88 $136.00 million N/A N/A

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Risk & Volatility

HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HENDERSON Ld De/S and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than HENDERSON Ld De/S.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats HENDERSON Ld De/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Receive News & Ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.