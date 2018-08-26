Head to Head Comparison: Trustmark (TRMK) and Regions Financial (RF)

Trustmark (NYSE: RF) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $654.24 million 3.71 $105.63 million $1.92 18.69 Regions Financial $6.09 billion 3.48 $1.26 billion $1.00 19.26

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 6 0 0 2.00 Regions Financial 1 10 4 1 2.31

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.34%. Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $17.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.51%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.01% 9.13% 1.05% Regions Financial 22.77% 9.46% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Trustmark on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

