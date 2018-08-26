Head to Head Analysis: Potbelly (PBPB) versus Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

Potbelly (NASDAQ: NATH) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Potbelly alerts:

This table compares Potbelly and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $428.11 million 0.83 -$6.95 million $0.31 44.84 Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 3.67 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Potbelly.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Potbelly does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -2.33% 6.70% 4.59% Nathan’s Famous 4.34% -12.96% 12.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Potbelly and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Potbelly currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Potbelly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Potbelly has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Potbelly on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.