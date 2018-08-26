Head-To-Head Analysis: National Research (NRCIB) versus Syneos Health (SYNH)

National Research (NASDAQ: SYNH) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

National Research has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Research and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09% Syneos Health -4.32% 7.80% 3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Research and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $117.56 million 11.05 $22.94 million N/A N/A Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.89 -$138.46 million $1.94 25.28

National Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Syneos Health does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Research and Syneos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 2 7 0 2.78

Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats Syneos Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. The company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. It provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, hospice, and payer organizations. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Elligo Health Research. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

