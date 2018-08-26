Head to Head Analysis: Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH) vs. Morgan Stanley (MS)

Gleacher & Company Inc (NYSE: MS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Morgan Stanley pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $43.64 billion 1.92 $6.11 billion $3.60 13.37

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 15.84% 12.04% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gleacher & Company Inc and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 1 9 9 1 2.50

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gleacher & Company Inc Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses/institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

