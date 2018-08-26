Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Harley-Davidson worth $58,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

