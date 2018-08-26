Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Major Shareholder Randal J. Kirk Sells 161,246 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 161,246 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $2,765,368.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,094,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HALO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 23.88%. research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 214,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

