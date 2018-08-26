Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0303206031842 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819. The company has a market cap of $370.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 17.33%. analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Sharp purchased 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

